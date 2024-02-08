FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Mitchell & Powell: (2-4-2014) First Raw since Punk’s walkout, lame sounding WrestleMania 30 line-up, prospects of Sting signing with WWE and how to use him, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-4-2014), guest host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net discuss the first Raw since C.M. Punk’s walkout, will Vince McMahon fly out to Chicago to talk Punk into returning, lame sounding WrestleMania 30 line-up and what are the odds of it changing, prospects of Sting signing with WWE and how to use him, and more with live calls and email questions.

