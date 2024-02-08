FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-6-2019) Bryan returns home, Becky slaps Triple H, on-site correspondents, live callers, mailbag (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (2-6-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Mike Chiari from the Ring Rust Radio podcast and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Everett, Wash., and then later answering Mailbag questions.They discuss Becky Lynch-Triple H segment, Charlotte as a definitive heel, the latest chapter in Daniel Bryan’s heel character with his return to his home state, the latest Elimination Chamber PPV developments, and more.
