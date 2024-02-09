FREE PODCAST 2/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #265 (2-5-94) of the PWTorch including Clash of the Champions 26 review, WrestleMania main event takes shape, Flair off SuperBrawl, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 108 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #265 of the PWTorch including thoughts on Clash of the Champions 26, the WrestleMania X title scenario between Yokozuna, Luger, and Hart, Flair may miss SuperBrawl, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
