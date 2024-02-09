VIP AUDIO 2/9 – WKH – WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show Report: Full rundown of Rock-Cody-Reigns-Seth-Levesque segments with additional insights, analysis, backstage reaction (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 8 WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show with a full rundown of Rock-Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins-Paul Levesque segments with additional insights, analysis, and backstage reaction with thoughts on where things go from here and how people are feeling about it.

