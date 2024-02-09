WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, February 9, 2024
Where: Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,069 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,838.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Triple H to address fallout from WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference
- Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano (winner to challenge Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber)
- Bianca Belair vs. Michin – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Bayley to discuss departure from Damage CTRL
- Nick Aldis to pick Logan Paul’s next challenger
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/2): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns appearance, Bayley and Rhodes announce their Wrestlemania opponents
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: The late Ashley Massaro accused Vince McMahon of preying on female wrestlers
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.