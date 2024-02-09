WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, February 9, 2024

Where: Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,069 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,838.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Triple H to address fallout from WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference

Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano (winner to challenge Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber)

Bianca Belair vs. Michin – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bayley to discuss departure from Damage CTRL

Nick Aldis to pick Logan Paul’s next challenger

