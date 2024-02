WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/9): Keller’s report on Triple H addressing fallout from WrestleMania LX press conference, Belair vs. Michin, Bayley reacts to Damage CTRL break-up, Aldis picks Logan’s opponents

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. AT LEGACY ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,069 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,838.

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Travis Bryant to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Segments