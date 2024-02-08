TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/8): Lilly’s report on Trinity & Grace vs. Shaw & Evans, Shelley vs. Edwards

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 8, 2024

ORLANDO, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-“In Memory of Toby Keith” graphic.

-Recap video of last week.

-“Cross the Line” intro.

(1) CHRIS SABIN vs. JOHN SKYLER (w/Jason Hotch)

Sabin had the early advantage. Skyler threw Sabin out of the ring. Hotch attacked Sabin at ringside. Skyler had the upper hand when the action returned to the ring. Sabin made a comeback. Skyler speared Sabin for a two count. Sabin got the Cradle Shock and the pin.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 7:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Alex Shelley. He talked about facing Eddie Edwards tonight. He said The System wasn’t team players; they were symbiotic. He said he’d make Eddie his own personal voodoo doll. He said the other members would feel Eddie’s pain. He said when you take out one component of a system, the whole thing crashes. [c]

(2) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. TASHA STEELZ

This was a rematch from a few weeks ago. Tasha tried to attack Xia at the bell, but Xia dropkicked her. Tasha gave Xia draping DDT. Tasha put Xia in a chinlock. Xia came back with punches and double knees in the corner, followed by a neckbreaker for a two count. Xia put Tasha in an abdominal stretch. Tasha gave Xia a spinebuster. Tasha gave Xia a sunset flip from the ropes and pinned her after grabbing the tights.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Too short to really get going. Looks like we will have a third match to determine the winner of the feud.)

-ABC backstage promo. Ace Austin said that the Grizzled Young Vets were handed a tag team title shot on their first day but lost. He said the Vets took them to the limit but took a shortcut to win. Chris Bey said they had no love for the GYVs. The Vets attacked them from behind and closed the lid of a trunk on Ace’s arm. Security broke it up. [c]

-Recap of Frankie Kazarian’s promo from last week.

-Jake Something confronted Frankie backstage. Jake said he used to look up to Frankie. Frankie said if Jake wouldn’t look up to him, then don’t look at him at all. Jake grabbed him and said there’s other ways they can do this. Jake walked off.

(3) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel)

After some early back and forth, Bailey landed a series of rapid fire kicks. Wentz punched Bailey and dropped him. Trey punched Bailey from the outside. Bailey kicked Wentz to the floor and landed a moonsault to the outside. [c]

Bailey dropkicked Wentz from the top rope. Wentz kicked Bailey but missed a flip. They kicked each other and fell to the mat. They traded offensive moves. Wentz slammed Bailey to the mat for a two count. They kept exchanging the advantage. Bailey landed kicks, including a tornado kick. Trey knocked Bailey off the ropes. Wentz caught Bailey with a cutter and got a pin.

WINNER: Zachary Wentz in 12:00.

The Rascalz attacked Bailey after the match, but Trent Seven came out for the save. Steve Maclin ran in and attacked Seven. This brought out Nic Nemeth to a huge ovation and he went after Maclin. Nemeth superkicked the Rascalz and Maclin.

(D.L.’s Take: I’ve liked seeing the Razcalz in singles action the last few weeks. Bailey and Wentz worked well together. Nemeth got a great reaction from the fans. Looks like we’re headed to a six-man tag.)

-Kon promo. He said he’s the baddest man in TNA. And screamed.

-Trinity and Jordynne Grace were backstage walking to the ring. [c]

-Clip of Crazzy Steve attacking Rhino on Xplosion. Rhino cut a promo afterwards and said he wanted the Digital Media title when they faced each other next week. He said he would make Steve feel pain and he will beg for mercy. He was bleeped several times.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE & TRINITY vs. GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Jai Vidal)

Grace and Evans started the match. Grace suplexed Evans. Trinity did the splits on Evans for a two count. Trinity caught Evans with a bulldog. Vidal tried to interfere. Shaw knocked Grace down on the apron. Evans gave Grace a DDT for a two count. Shaw tagged in and put Grace in a chinlock. Shaw and Evans tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Grace. Grace clotheslined Shaw and tagged to Trinity. Trinity hit a flurry of offense on Evans, to an enthusiastic reaction. Trinity did a crossbody block on Evans for a two count. Trinity got the Rear View on Evans, but Shaw broke up the pin. Trinity and Grace double teamed Evans. Trinity put Evans in the Star Struck and Evans tapped. Shaw was angry on the ramp. [c]

WINNERS: Trinity & Jordynne Grace in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun match that the fans were really into. I was surprised that Trinity got the tapout win, because I thought this was her last appearance.)

-Deaner backstage promo. He said he was a man at the crossroads who had a decision to make. He said he was on a streak of bad luck. AJ Francis interrupted and said maybe he needs a new benefactor. Deaner said Joe Hendry’s name and he appeared. Hendry typed in AJ’s name on his phone and an insulting description came up. AJ laughed, put on his sunglasses, and said the last time Hendry talked to him like that, he almost killed him. He said he would take a different approach now. AJ walked off. Deaner warned Hendry to never speak for him again.

(5) KON vs. RICHARD ADONIS & ORI GOLD

Kon attacked at the bell and dominated. Kon pinned Gold.

WINNER: Kon in 1:00.

After the match, Kon snapped Adonis’ neck. He was going to do the same to Gold, but the lights went out. PCO was wheeled out. Kon went on the stage and attacked the orderlies. Kon and PCO brawled into the ring. Security ran out to break things up. PCO and Kon decked all the security and started brawling again. PCO clotheslined Kon over the top rope. PCO dove onto Kon and the security guys on the outside. Fans chanted “PCO!” Kon knocked PCO down on the ramp. PCO rose up and they fought again. They fought to the back. [c]

(6) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. ALAN ANGELS

Angels attacked Alexander before the bell. The referee checked on Alexander than rang the bell. Angels went on the attack. Alexander suplexed Angels and chopped him. They traded strikes. Angels slapped Alexander hard. Alexander came back with punches but Angels poked him in the eye and followed with a dive to the floor. Angels hit a frog splash for a two count. Alexander put Angels in the ankle lock, but Angels reached the ropes. Angels rolled up Alexander for a two count. Alexander dropped Angels with a punch and followed with a backbreaker. Alexander went for the C-4 Spike but decided against it and put on the ankle lock for the tapout win.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Competitive while it lasted. Alexander looked strong on his path back to championship gold. Angels got in a lot of offense and at least didn’t get steamrolled.)

After the match, someone jumped out of the crowd wearing a mask and attacked Alexander. He took off his mask and revealed himself to be Simon Gotch. [c]

-Replay of Gotch’s attack on Alexander.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown at ringside. Rehwoldt denied having any involvement with Gotch (they used to be tag team partners in WWE as the Vaudevillains.) They ran down matches for No Surrender. Announced for next week:

-ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets

-Rhino vs. Crazzy Steve

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake Something

-Moose vs. Kushida

-We’ll hear from Ash By Elegance

(7) ALEX SHELLEY vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

Fans chanted “Eddie sucks!” at the start. They exchanged slaps and shoulder blocks. Alisha tripped Shelley on the outside. Eddie chopped Shelley down. [c]

Shelley was on offense after the break. Alisha choked Shelley over the bottom rope to let Eddie get the advantage. Eddie chopped Shelley. They exchanged clotheslines and chops. Shelley took Eddie down with a dragon screw. Shelley fired back with punches and a kick to the head. Shelley put Eddie in the figure four leglock. Alisha interfered again. Eddie chopped Shelley. Shelley chop blocked Eddie. Shelley dropped a knee on Eddie’s arm. Eddie suplexed Shelley. Shelley spat at Eddie and Eddie hit him with a knee. Shelley came back with kicks. Eddie used a distraction from Alisha to roll up Shelley for a two count. Eddie missed a Boston Knee Party and Shelley rolled him up for the win.

WINNER: Alex Shelley in 15:00.

Brian Myers ran out. He and Eddie attacked Shelley. Kushida ran in for the save and did a dive from the top rope to the floor on them. The System was laid out on the ramp. Kevin Knight joined Shelley and Kushida to celebrate in the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: A hard-hitting match. Good win for Shelley on his way to the World Title match. The System continues to be an effective heel unit.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another good, fast-moving show, but a notch below the previous shows since the relaunch. The hype over the relaunch has settled and now the focus is more on the build to No Surrender. Lots of slow build storytelling is happening (AJ Francis/Joe Hendry, Deaner’s path, Gisele Shaw/Jordynne Grace) and new characters continue to be introduced, such as Simon Gotch. The crowd seemed most invested in the Knockouts tag team match. The in-ring action was highlighted by Alexander vs. Angels and the main event.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.