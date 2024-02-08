VIP AUDIO 2/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-7-2006) – The Real Deal: Worst main events of all time, Vince McMahon accusations, Foley comments on Edge, Hall of Fame, Indy Line-up of the Week, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 7, 2006, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The unveiling of the big “Real Deal” surprise segment Pat’s been teasing in the VIP forums.

The Hot Five Stories including the accusations against Vince McMahon, Mick Foley’s online comments about Edge, Saturday’s big Ring of Honor surprise in Long Island and Sunday’s upcoming rematch between Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, and A.J. Styles.

The day’s wrestling news, including another WrestleMania match leaked on television, WWE’s Hall of Fame plans for WrestleMania weekend, the contract status of a major TNA wrestler, and the push to bring a former X Division champion back onto the TNA roster.

The Indy Lineup of the Week as Sabu and Abyss square off in a big casket match in Virginia.

Listener Mail on WrestleMania VII and the NFL Hall of Fame.

Readers sound off on the worst wrestling main events of all time.

