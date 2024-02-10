News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk this week’s AEW shows and the build to Revolution, top 20 AEW TV stars and whether they are heels or faces (150 min.)

February 10, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner dive into all the latest and upcoming AEW shows, including the build to Revolution. They take email questions and talk through the top 20 AEW television stars and whether they would be considered a heel or face.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024