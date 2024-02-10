VIP AUDIO 2/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-8-2006) – TNA Impact Review: Sting’s retirement promo, Christian-Jarrett press conference, X Division wrestlers’ new looks, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 8, 2006 episode reviewing TNA Impact’s TV show that week. PWTorch columnist James Caldwell was joined by PWTorch Specialist Paul Madavi to discuss the Feb. 4, 2006 edition of TNA Impact. Caldwell and Madavi discussed Sting’s retirement promo from last week, how TNA dropped the ball on following up on the promo, how TNA botched the Rhino-Abyss angle from the previous week, the formula wrestling matches, Austin Aries’s new look, why the X Division wrestlers are going with new looks, the prospects of Thursday nights, the Jarrett-Christian press conference, Christian being overshadowed, and much more.

