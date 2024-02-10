FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Team member Court Bauer talks Punk walking out on WWE, Daniel Bryan’s push, prospective WM30 line-ups, WWE Network chances (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-7-2014), Wade Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team Member Court Bauer featuring his take on C.M. Punk’s future with WWE, Daniel Bryan’s push, prospective WrestleMania 30 line-ups, WWE Network chances, and more including live callers and email questions.

