News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE Creative Team member Court Bauer talks Punk walking out on WWE, Daniel Bryan’s push, prospective WM30 line-ups, WWE Network chances (88 min.)

February 10, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-7-2014), Wade Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team Member Court Bauer featuring his take on C.M. Punk’s future with WWE, Daniel Bryan’s push, prospective WrestleMania 30 line-ups, WWE Network chances, and more including live callers and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024