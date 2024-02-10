News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-10-2006) – Zen Goddess Variety Podcast w/James & Ellen (debut episode): Cena fans reaction from a female perspective, Orton’s role, Mickie-Trish-Ashley social and sexual themes (38 min.)

February 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 10, 2006 debut edition of the Zen Goddess Variety Half-hour with Ellen Cohen hosted by PWTorch columnist James Caldwell. James and Ellen discuss John Cena’s fan reaction from a female perspective, the differences between what males and females look for in a babyface champion, how Triple H will make fans cheer Cena, Randy Orton’s role on Smackdown, where he could have been a better fit, the entire dynamic of Mickie James-Trish Stratus-Ashley, possible directions for the storyline, the social and sexual themes and overtones, the possible pay-offs, and Ellen closes with a song.

