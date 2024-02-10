NJPW announces complete lineup for 2/11 The New Beginning in Osaka PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the complete lineup for the Feb. 11 The New Beginning in Osaka PPV event.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows:

Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin & David Finlay vs. United Empire (Francesco Akira & T.J.P & Henare & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) – War Games rules

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

IWGP Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Chase Owens & Kenta

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

L.I.J. (Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just 5 Guys (Taka Michinoku & Douki & Yuya Uemura & Taichi & Sanada)

Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma & El Desperado & Shota Umino vs. House of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita & Sho & Evil)

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

Chaos (You & Toru Yano) vs. Boltin Oleg & Ryusuke Taguchi

Note: PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell will be posting his full report of the show on Sunday.