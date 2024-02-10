News Ticker

NJPW announces complete lineup for 2/11 The New Beginning in Osaka PPV event

February 10, 2024

NJPW has announced the complete lineup for the Feb. 11 The New Beginning in Osaka PPV event.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows:

  • Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin & David Finlay vs. United Empire (Francesco Akira & T.J.P & Henare & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) – War Games rules
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson
  • IWGP Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Chase Owens & Kenta
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • L.I.J. (Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just 5 Guys (Taka Michinoku & Douki & Yuya Uemura & Taichi & Sanada)
  • Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma & El Desperado & Shota Umino vs. House of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita & Sho & Evil)
  • Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)
  • Chaos (You & Toru Yano) vs. Boltin Oleg & Ryusuke Taguchi

Note: PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell will be posting his full report of the show on Sunday. 

