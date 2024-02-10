FREE PODCAST 2/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom react to Cody taking back Reigns match and Bayley’s main event credentials + Mike & Andrew talk Ambrose-AEW potential (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue discuss Cody Rhodes taking back his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania from The Rock and then make the case that Bayley has main event credentials.
Then we jump back five years (2-5-2019) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing the possibility of Dean Ambrose going to AEW. They also break down the results and news items coming out of MLW Superfight, Pentagon and Fenix possibly headed to AEW, a review of Impact Twitch and YouTube numbers, and thoughts on the apparent popularity of the Undead Realm.
