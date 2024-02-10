VIP AUDIO 2/10 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Okada, Vince lawsuit possibilities, Cody-Punk crowd noise, should AEW pre-tape Collision but load the show with top talent, top five priority wrestlers in AEW, Raw on Netflix, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Did WWE manipulate crowd noise in the Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk segment last month?
- Should UFC return to holiday weekend events?
- What happened with New Jack doing an Ultimate Insiders interview without Wade as host?
- Who would be the top five wrestlers to prioritize in AEW?
- Scandals in pro wrestling over the years
- Is there reason to be skeptical of AEW’s ability to keep Mercedes Monet happy for very long?
- Some praise for Trinity
- Legal analysis of where the lawsuit against Vince McMahon could go from here
- Could Roman Reigns’s title run be much more historically significant or praise-worthy if he defended more often and didn’t win via interference/distraction formulas?
- Ideas to improve AEW attendance including possibly loading shows with talent but pre-taping Collision on Thursdays to make it more palatable
- Does AEW have more trouble selling PPVs because WWE’s PLEs are relatively cheap?
- Given how well it works out sometimes when wrestlers are off TV for long stretches if not years, would it behoove wrestling companies to manufacture hiatuses?
- Will WWE cut their roster if Raw is reduced from three hours to two hours?
- Is WWE more likely to aggressively pursue Okada now that C.M. Punk is hurt?
