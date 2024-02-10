VIP AUDIO 2/10 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Okada, Vince lawsuit possibilities, Cody-Punk crowd noise, should AEW pre-tape Collision but load the show with top talent, top five priority wrestlers in AEW, Raw on Netflix, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Did WWE manipulate crowd noise in the Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk segment last month?

Should UFC return to holiday weekend events?

What happened with New Jack doing an Ultimate Insiders interview without Wade as host?

Who would be the top five wrestlers to prioritize in AEW?

Scandals in pro wrestling over the years

Is there reason to be skeptical of AEW’s ability to keep Mercedes Monet happy for very long?

Some praise for Trinity

Legal analysis of where the lawsuit against Vince McMahon could go from here

Could Roman Reigns’s title run be much more historically significant or praise-worthy if he defended more often and didn’t win via interference/distraction formulas?

Ideas to improve AEW attendance including possibly loading shows with talent but pre-taping Collision on Thursdays to make it more palatable

Does AEW have more trouble selling PPVs because WWE’s PLEs are relatively cheap?

Given how well it works out sometimes when wrestlers are off TV for long stretches if not years, would it behoove wrestling companies to manufacture hiatuses?

Will WWE cut their roster if Raw is reduced from three hours to two hours?

Is WWE more likely to aggressively pursue Okada now that C.M. Punk is hurt?

