AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (2/10): Briscoe’s potential, Brody King’s Monster Mash, Kingston a man with honor, BCC-FTR feud, Cassidy the Workhorse

AEW COLLISION –HITS & MISSES

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

HENDERSON, NEVADA. AT DOLLAR LOAN CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

HITS

BCC-FTR FEUD

I didn’t have this feud on the bingo card for 2024. I just assumed FTR would be wrapped alongside whatever Daniel Garcia would be doing. The potential matchup between FTR and The Blackpool Combat Club sounds promising.

DANIEL GARCIA STOCK

The momentum from the C2 tournament continues for Danny Garcia. He looked good against Shane Taylor, and his confrontation with Adam Copeland was intriguing. I can’t call who wins between Garcia and Adam Copeland this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

EDDIE KINGSTON MAN WITH HONOR

Eddie Kingston laid down the challenge to “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson for match at AEW Revolution. Kingston adds the caveat that when he wins, Danielson must shake his hand.

BRODY KING MONSTER MASH

Brody King works like a horrible brooding monster, and it works every time.

MARK BRISCOE BABYFACE POTENTIAL

Mark Briscoe is one of AEW’s most captivating wrestlers, whether on the microphone or wrestling. Just with his facial expressions alone he can make you feel things as a fan. I understand everyone in the company can’t be pushed at once, but a title win at some time for Briscoe will be a sight to see.

BRYAN KEITH FOLLOW-UP

Keith was allowed to cut a brief promo to establish his goals and intentions with AEW.

ALL HAIL THE QUEEN

Queen Aminata looks great again in defeat. Toni Storm did a great job putting over Aminata throughout the match.

ORANGE CASSIDY, THE WORKHORSE CHAMP

Orange Cassidy’s title defenses lately haven’t been like his first International Title reign, but I would put this main event with Tomohiro Ishii, certainly up there with the ’22-’23 title run from Cassidy.

MISSES

BRIAN CAGE AND HOOK BUILD

I don’t mind each man squashing jobbers to build their potential title match against each other, but I don’t like how both Hook and Cage have beaten an established tag team like The Outrunners.

DEONNA PURRAZZO

Deonna Purrazzo looks like a star on TV. I’m just waiting for more of her TV matches to connect with me.

FINAL THOUGHTS

HITS: 8

MISSES: 2

AEW Collision is still the early favorite of the best wrestling show of the week. When you get a good angle, promo, and a match all on the same show, you know things are clicking on all cylinders.

