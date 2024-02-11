News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/11 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Andre off the beaten path, Paul Levesque scouting Stardom, worst Super Bowl halftime show, ideal WWE 2024 HOF, more (68 min.)

February 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, a pre-Super Bowl Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio covers the following after a little football chat:

  • An off the beaten path from John in Australia featuring Andre the Giant
  • WWE Network on Netflix potentially and new PLEs?
  • Paul Levesque’s relationship with Japan and/or WWE Legends
  • Who will finally pin Gunther
  • NJPW wrestlers to scout if you’re WWE
  • Would Vince McMahon try to take WWE private with his stock
  • NXT going to bigger venues/stadiums?
  • Scotty D’amore to WWE?
  • Worst Super Bowl halftime show
  • Ideal WWE Hall of Fame for 2024

Andre Off the Beaten Path:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kO_1uMwapck&ab_channel=owens550
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiOcG_031j0&ab_channel=StayTuned%21

