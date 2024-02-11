VIP AUDIO 2/11 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Andre off the beaten path, Paul Levesque scouting Stardom, worst Super Bowl halftime show, ideal WWE 2024 HOF, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, a pre-Super Bowl Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio covers the following after a little football chat:
- An off the beaten path from John in Australia featuring Andre the Giant
- WWE Network on Netflix potentially and new PLEs?
- Paul Levesque’s relationship with Japan and/or WWE Legends
- Who will finally pin Gunther
- NJPW wrestlers to scout if you’re WWE
- Would Vince McMahon try to take WWE private with his stock
- NXT going to bigger venues/stadiums?
- Scotty D’amore to WWE?
- Worst Super Bowl halftime show
- Ideal WWE Hall of Fame for 2024
