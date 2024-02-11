VIP AUDIO 2/11 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Andre off the beaten path, Paul Levesque scouting Stardom, worst Super Bowl halftime show, ideal WWE 2024 HOF, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, a pre-Super Bowl Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio covers the following after a little football chat:

An off the beaten path from John in Australia featuring Andre the Giant

WWE Network on Netflix potentially and new PLEs?

Paul Levesque’s relationship with Japan and/or WWE Legends

Who will finally pin Gunther

NJPW wrestlers to scout if you’re WWE

Would Vince McMahon try to take WWE private with his stock

NXT going to bigger venues/stadiums?

Scotty D’amore to WWE?

Worst Super Bowl halftime show

Ideal WWE Hall of Fame for 2024

Andre Off the Beaten Path:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=kO_1uMwapck&ab_channel= owens550

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=DiOcG_031j0&ab_channel= StayTuned%21

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO