VIP AUDIO 2/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Chris Harris on Christian’s impact on locker room, Impact moving to Thursday prime time, singles vs. tag wrestling, Dudleys, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 10, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In this episode, James was joined by Chris Harris of TNA to discuss the television move to Thursday nights, whether Thursday is a destination or another step towards Monday nights, TNA being an alternative to WWE, working with Team 3D, finding the balance of young stars and recognized names, Christian’s impact on the locker room, and tag team wrestling from every angle including how Harris started working with James Storm, the plans that never materialized for storylines involving them, why incoming wrestlers choose singles wrestling, how tag wrestling can enhance rather than detract from a wrestler’s longevity, breaking away from tag wrestling and overcoming the fears of singles wrestling, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO