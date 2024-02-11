FREE PODCAST 2/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-12-2019) Rants and near riots with live callers and emailers discussing Becky-Ronda angle at end, plus on-site correspondent (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (2-12-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Zack Heydorn. They talked with live callers about Monday Night Raw featuring Becky Lynch being cornered into apologizing to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H only to have Vince McMahon overrule everything and suspend her past WrestleMania and insert Charlotte into the match. Rants and near riots with live callers and later the mailbag. Frustrated fans who aren’t buying that this is the right way to tell whatever story they’re telling and landing wherever they’re landing. Plus a dozen or two other things WWE’s creative team should be, well, ashamed of as it was amateur hour several times during this episode. They also talk with an on-site correspondent to detail what happened before and after Raw plus during commercials and other crowd details.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO