FREE PODCAST 2/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Benjamin Tucker joins Greg to break down the latest in the Rock-Roman-Cody build, plus a preview of Elimination Chamber, AEW Revolution, more (169 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch.com contributor Benjamin Tucker to discuss the latest happenings in the build to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. They also take calls and emails on Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania, and more.

Then in a bonus episode from five years ago this weekend, Greg was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Zack Heydorn to preview WWE Elimination Chamber match by match. They also analyze the Halftime Heat match from last Sunday. In addition, they field calls regarding possible AEW TV announcers, a comparison of Lex Luger and Randy Orton’s careers, a possible Curt Hawkins win, and more.

