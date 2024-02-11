VIP AUDIO 2/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (2-10-2006): Foley’s criticism of use of Eddie Guerrero’s name in storylines on air, Tim White suicide angle, TNA moving to Thursday, Analysis of 2005 Torch Awards (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 10, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Mick Foley’s criticism of WWE’s use of Eddie Guerrero’s name in on-air storylines

Matt Capotelli’s speech

Tim White’s ongoing online suicide angle

The official move of TNA to Thursday prime time.

Thoughts on Chris Cruise’s guest editorial on Joey Styles, whether Cruise made some valid points, whether his motivations were tainted, and if Styles is fit for Raw in general at this point.

An update on Mark Madden’s condition.

Analysis of the first batch of 2005 Torch Awards with Bruce’s comments on his picks compared to reader voting results.

