FREE PODCAST 2/11 – WKPWP Flagship Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago with Keller & Fann: (2-8-2019) Becky and Rousey’s war of words on social media, Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan, Cena-Bryan prospects for WM, Triple H’s multiple TV personalities (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-8-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Rich Fann from the “Deep Dive with Rich Fann” weekly podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up. They answered questions on these topics: Charlotte-Becky Lynch-Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch social media battles, Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan, John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan prospects for WM, justifying Triple H’s multiple personalities on TV, and more.

