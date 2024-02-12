WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (2/9): Graves & Barrett on commentary, Orton vs. Sami outcome, Pretty Deadly vignette, confusing Styles, Belair burnout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles: Hit

I thought the match was well worked and the right guy won, but what’s the deal with A.J. Styles? Some weeks he works as a heel, tonight he was in the face role. L.A. Knight served as the distraction to the finish, but it was still kind of wonky. The Drew McIntyre turn from babyface to hell was well worked, but the Styles turn has been hit or miss. I’m hoping there’s some direction on Styles soon, as a heel Styles could be the same refreshing of his character as Drew.

Pretty Deadly Vignette: Major Hit

I know, I know… I give these guys Hits for literally doing nothing but having a video produced around them, but they are genius at everything they do. They are an old-school heel tag team and I feel every second of camera time they are given is utilized perfectly. Yes Boy!

Bianca Belair vs. Michin: Hit

The match was great, but Bianca Belair is entering into Charlotte Flair county for me, as in: I’m getting tired of her. There are so many talented women on the roster (i.e. Michin), but it seems like the only ones pushed are Belair, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch. Michin loses nothing in the defeat here, but it would have been a nice upset to see her get some spotlight time. Belair is always going to be popular, so losing to Michin wouldn’t have lowered her stock.

Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. DIY: Major Hit

The only bad thing about this match was someone had to lose. This was great! Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne work well together and DIY are just clicking, as always. I wouldn’t mind seeing the titles go to Bate & Dunne. Oh, have I mentioned how the titles need to be split again to be brand specific?!?

Logan Paul: Hit

I hate Logan Paul, which is why I love him. He is so good: his facial expressions, his voice inflection, his work in the ring. The guy has no right to be this talented, but I’m glad he is, because I love to hate this guy. Do I hope the Miz beats him? No, because I want to see him in the Elimination Chamber, because I feel he can light that up

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn: Hit

Well-worked match with the expected outcome. I was pulling for Sami, but Orton’s red hot right now, so why not push him to the moon.

Commentary: Hit

So, I’ve been a fan of Corey Graves work as a color commentator, but I think he has transitioned well to play-by-play. I think his pairing with Wade Barrett works well and I have been enjoying their pairing. After 30-plus years in broadcasting myself, I focus a lot on announcers and I’m hyper critical (I’m look at you, Booker T!), but these guys sound relaxed and into the product, which reflects well to this viewer!

