VIP AUDIO 2/11 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Reacting to alternative scenarios with Rock, Cody, Reigns, Seth, confusion over Cody winning Rumble, Okada in AEW, the coy Mercedes announcement by TK (40 min.)

February 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the “Ask the Editor” format including these topics:

  • What if WrestleMania ends up featuring Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, at least on night one?
  • Could Rock and Cody be conspiring against Roman?
  • Could a scenario with C.M. Punk winning the Rumble if he stayed healthy made more sense?
  • Does Punk seem more relaxed and easy-going than he ever did in AEW?
  • Should Tony Khan have just said Mercedes Monet was coming to AEW at the Dynamite in Boston next month?
  • Could Okada also be a surprise in Boston so the dollar signs could have a double-meaning?

