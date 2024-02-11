VIP AUDIO 2/11 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Reacting to alternative scenarios with Rock, Cody, Reigns, Seth, confusion over Cody winning Rumble, Okada in AEW, the coy Mercedes announcement by TK (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the “Ask the Editor” format including these topics:

What if WrestleMania ends up featuring Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, at least on night one?

Could Rock and Cody be conspiring against Roman?

Could a scenario with C.M. Punk winning the Rumble if he stayed healthy made more sense?

Does Punk seem more relaxed and easy-going than he ever did in AEW?

Should Tony Khan have just said Mercedes Monet was coming to AEW at the Dynamite in Boston next month?

Could Okada also be a surprise in Boston so the dollar signs could have a double-meaning?

