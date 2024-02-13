AEW Collision Ratings Report (2/10): Highest viewership in nearly four months, ten-week averages, comparisons to Dynamite and Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (2/10) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 491,000 viewers, up from 404,000 the prior week and 300,000 the week before that (head-to-head with WWE’s Royal Rumble on Peacock). It’s the highest viewership for Collision since Oct. 21 when it drew 518,000.

The ten-week rolling average is 429,000. It has been facing tough football competition until the last two weeks, so perhaps some viewers are “rediscovering” the show as Saturday night sports viewing.

The series average after 34 weeks is 470,000. By comparison, during the same 34 week period, Dynamite has averaged 844,000 and Rampage has averaged 362,000. NXT on USA has averaged 707,000 during that same stretch.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, up from 0.14 the week before. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17. The series-average after 34 weeks is 0.15.

