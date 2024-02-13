WWE Raw Ratings Report (2/12): Viewership and key demo, 10-week averages for this year compared to one year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw averaged 1.747 million viewers down from last week’s 1.890 million. The ten-week rolling average, excluding the Christmas episode, is 1.419 million.

One year ago this week, Raw drew 1.812 million viewers, down from 1.866 the prior week. The same ten-week period last year averaged 1.472 million. So Raw viewership is down about 53,000 on average over the last ten weeks compared to same stretch last year.

The following are the hourly viewership numbers this week:

1st hour: 1.790

2nd hour: 1.851

3rd hour: 1.600

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 190,000, in line with 198,000 last week. This week’s main event featured Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Last week’s main event featured Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a bullrope match.

In the key 18-49 demo it drew a 0.56, down from 0.58 last week and 0.61 two weeks ago. The ten-week rolling average is 0.52.

One year ago, Raw drew a 0.47 demo rating. The ten-week rolling average was 0.49.

The advertised matches and segments were:

The New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

L.A. Knight vs. Ivar – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

R-Truth vs. J.D. McDonagh

