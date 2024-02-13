AEW Rampage Ratings Report (2/9): Big boost in viewership compared to recent average, highest viewership since last June

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (2/9) episode of AEW Rampage on TNT averaged 456,000 viewers, up from 314,000 the prior week. It’s the first viewership to reach 450,000 since June 30, 2023, which drew exactly 450,000. One year ago this week, it drew 375,000. Two years ago this week it drew 549,000.

The current ten-week rolling average is 368,000. One year ago, the ten-week average was 461,000.

It’s possible Rampage got a boost from a bigger-than-usual Smackdown viewership that concluded on Fox right before Rampage began on TNT.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, up from 0.11 last week. The current ten-week rolling average is 0.15.

The episode featured The Young Bucks in a tag match, Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Best Friends, Mistico vs. Matt Sydal, and Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho.