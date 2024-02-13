WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (2/9): Some impressive key stats from last Friday’s episode the day after the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (2/9) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.578 million viewers, up from 2.469 million the prior week. It was the first viewership to surpass 2.5 million viewers since Sept. 15 last fall which drew 2.570 million. Only one episode of Smackdown drew high viewership all last year – the Aug. 25, 2023 episode which drew 2.647 million.

The current ten-week rolling average is 2.356 million viewers (excluding the holiday episode on FS1). One year ago, the ten-week rolling average was 2.374. So viewership this year and last year are very close. Two years ago, the ten-week average was 2.157.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.75 rating, up from 0.74 the prior week. The Aug. 25, 2023 is the only episode last year to top that demo rating, drawing a 0.78.

One year ago, the ten-week rolling average was 0.58. Two years ago, the ten-week rolling average was 0.54

Smackdown got a boost from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show the night before on Peacock and YouTube with The Rock that gained major social media traction worldwide.

The following matches and segments were advertised.