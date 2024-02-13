WWE 2K24 cover athlete and launch details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes will be featured as the cover athlete on the Standard Edition of WWE 2k24, which is set to be released on March 8.

Additionally Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will share the cover on the Deluxe Edition. Finally, 2K is releasing a 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition that features original artwork of The Rock, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more. The Deluxe Edition and 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition versions of the game will be made available on March 5.

The Showcase mode this year will be called The Showcase…of the Immortals and it will feature playable versions of some of the most memorable matches and moments in WrestleMania history such as Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker.

There will be four new match types in the game for the first time in WWE 2K24 including Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. The Backstage Brawl match has also been upgraded to include four player support and new interactive environmental elements including a working elevator, breakable control room glass, and a vending machine with throwable sodas.

The Royal Rumble match has been upgraded as well and now offers support for eight online players in 30-Superstar online matches.

You can watch the WWE 2K24 launch trailer below:

You can read the entire press release for the launch of WWE 2K24 below:

Step into the ring and “Finish Your Story” with Standard Edition cover Superstar “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Deluxe Edition cover Superstars Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, new match types, updated gameplay, and more Today, 2K announced WWE® 2K24, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, will be coming soon for PlayStation® 5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. As he burns a path through WWE in an effort to claim world championship gold and fulfill his destiny, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be featured on the Standard Edition cover. Multi-time champions and Women’s Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley share the Deluxe Edition cover, marking the first time in history two women have graced a dedicated WWE 2K cover, while the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition cover features original artwork celebrating the most iconic Superstars and Legends in WrestleMania history, including The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and more. WWE 2K24 features several franchise advancements, including 2K Showcase…of the Immortalscelebrating 40 years of WrestleMania, four new match types such as Ambulance and Special Guest Referee, two new MyRISE experiences, and much more. In addition, fans can also look forward to a massive roster of more than 200* WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Batista, Kurt Angle, Asuka, Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Chyna, and more. Incredibly realistic graphics and improved animations – with over 90% of facial expressions updated – plus improvements to Ramp cameras and Dive cameras, and the ability to move the camera during live gameplay provide the most visually impressive WWE 2K experience to date. WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition are scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, followed by the Standard Edition and StandardCross-Gen Digital Edition on Friday, March 8, 2024. “I’ve been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story,” said Cody Rhodes. “As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I’m very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life.”

“This is an incredible milestone in my career and I’m so excited to show the world why WWE 2K24 is a must-have and the EST game for every WWE fan and gamer.” said Bianca Belair.

“I’ve proven myself to be the most dominant competitor to ever hold the WWE Women’s World Championship,” said Rhea Ripley, “Earning the accolade of WWE 2K24 cover Superstar is only fitting, and I’m proud to add it to my list of accomplishments.”