VIP AUDIO 2/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-14-2006) – The Real Deal: CM Punk’s unadvertised return to ROH, Bret-WrestleMania rumors, McMahon’s on-air response to tanning salon allegations, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 14, 2006 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:
- More details and backstage skinny about this week’s PWTorch Newsletter cover story on the MTV wrestling pilot.
- This week’s Hot Five Stories including C.M. Punk’s unadvertised return to Ring of Honor, Sunday’s big Smackdown pay-per-view, TNA’s new World Champion, and Vince McMahon’s on-air reaction to the tanning salon allegations against him.
- Rumors about Bret Hart and WrestleMania weekend in Chicago
- A.J. Styles takes a booking in a surprising place.
- A Monday Night Wars dream match is scheduled eight years too late.
- Indy Lineup of the Week as TNA’s biggest feud hits the United Kingdom
- Listener Mail on Mick Foley and Chris Kanyon
- Plus hear the hottest new segment in Tuesday wrestling audio, the Real Deal Newsmaker Hotline!
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.