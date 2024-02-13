News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-14-2006) – The Real Deal: CM Punk’s unadvertised return to ROH, Bret-WrestleMania rumors, McMahon’s on-air response to tanning salon allegations, more (40 min.)

February 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 14, 2006 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • More details and backstage skinny about this week’s PWTorch Newsletter cover story on the MTV wrestling pilot.
  • This week’s Hot Five Stories including C.M. Punk’s unadvertised return to Ring of Honor, Sunday’s big Smackdown pay-per-view, TNA’s new World Champion, and Vince McMahon’s on-air reaction to the tanning salon allegations against him.
  • Rumors about Bret Hart and WrestleMania weekend in Chicago
  • A.J. Styles takes a booking in a surprising place.
  • A Monday Night Wars dream match is scheduled eight years too late.
  • Indy Lineup of the Week as TNA’s biggest feud hits the United Kingdom
  • Listener Mail on Mick Foley and Chris Kanyon
  • Plus hear the hottest new segment in Tuesday wrestling audio, the Real Deal Newsmaker Hotline!

