News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/14): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

February 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Where: Austin, Tex. at H-E-B Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,978 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,218.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia – Number One Contender’s match for TNT Championship
  • Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood
  • Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)
  • Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven – Texas Death Match
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm to debut new film
  • “Hangman” Adam Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland to speak

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/7): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Swerve vs. Hangman, TK’s hyped announcement teasing Mercedes Monet, Sting & Darby challenging Big BIll & Starks, Storm vs. Velvet, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for a shot at the AEW Title at Revolution, Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Darby Allin and Sting for the AEW Tag Titles

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024