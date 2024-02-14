FREE PODCAST 2/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. The Family, Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy, Jaida Parker vs. Adrianna Rizzo, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. The Family for the NXT Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy, Jaida Parker vs. Adrianna Rizzo, Brinley Reece vs. Kiana James, Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley, and more.
