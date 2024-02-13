News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kofi’s big night, Charlotte gloats in heel promo, on-site correspondents, live callers, mailbag (106 min.)

February 13, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (2-13-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Toledo, Ohio, and then later answering Mailbag questions. They discussed Kofi Kingston’s big night, Charlotte gloating in a heel promo, final Elimination Chamber hype, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024