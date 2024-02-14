FREE PODCAST 2/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Dead or Alive featuring Manders vs. Kane, Envy vs. Armstrong, Priest vs. Crawford, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Dead or Alive, featuring a main event of Alex Kane vs. Manders in a hoss battle for the Action title, show faves Adam Priest and T.J. Crawford in a technical showcase, a great match between Landon Hale and Terry Yaki, plus an appreciation of shows that provide the connective tissue to build to bigger shows, an early front runner for most improved wrestler in 2024, is Krule a face now, and much more. For VIP listeners, it’s a jaunt to Chicago to Dreamwave wrestling for Christian Rose vs. Josh Alexander for the Dreamwave title and a four-way for the Alternative title with El Hijo Del Vikingo battling Gringo Loco, Mustafa Ali, and Penta El Zero Miedo.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.