AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/7): Keller’s report on Copeland vs. Garcia, Moxley vs. Dax, Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Toni Storm’s latest film masterpiece

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

AUSTIN, TEX. AT H-E-B CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,978 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,218.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. Then they cut to the arena as pyro blasted on the stage and Excalibur introduced the show. They went to close-ups of clusters of fans and then a wide shot of the stage, ring, and fans.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. DAX HARWOOD

Cameras filmed Jon Moxley as he made his entrance through the concourse and then into the crowd. A clip aired from Collision of the angle with FTR answering a general callout by Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli. Excalibur said Mox is always ready for a fight, and tonight it’s a rare singles match by Dax. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. They battled back and forth for a few minutes before spilling to the floor. Mox threw Dax over the ringside barricade into the crowd. Back at ringside, Mox catapulted Dax into the ringside steps.

Back in the ring at 6:00 Dax powerbombed Mox out of the corner and scored a near fall after a sitout powerbomb. Dax suplexed Mox over the top rope and they both tumbled to the floor. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Dax and Mox exchanged chops. When Mox climbed to the top rope, Dax popped up and superoplexed him to the mat at 13:00. Dax applied a half crab. Mox escaped and stomped away at Dax and then went for an extended armbar on the mat. Mox broke free and set up a piledriver. Dax countered and tried for a piledriver himself. When Mox resisted, Dax scratched his back. Mox backdropped out of it and then landed a leaping piledriver for a two count. Dax came back with a brainbuster suplex for a near fall at 17:00. He went for a top rope headbutt, but Mox moved and then applied a sleeper for the tapout win.

WINNER: Mox in 18:00.

-Afterward, Mox held on to Dax. Cash Wheeler jumped in and attacked him. Claudio then charged into the ring and pulled Cash off of Mox. Mox and Claudio left through the crowd as Mox’s “Wild Thing” theme played.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Don Callis, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konsuke Takeshita. Callis said they are a victim of their own success because nobody wants to wrestle Takeshita and Hobbs. He said the Revolution PPV is coming up, but they can’t find an opponent. He said he’s going to put together a match that will have people talking for decades featuring members of the Callis Family against each other – Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay.

(2) WARDLOW vs. BARRETT BROWN

Good to see Wardlow walking to the ring, although he was wearing a brace on his right knee. Brown, making his “AEW 2024 debut” according to the graphic, looked like a jobber. Adam Cole was on commentary. Wardlow won quickly with a powerbomb.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:30.

-They showed The Young Bucks getting out of a private jet. They were wearing their blood-stained white suits. They stepped into a black SUV stretch limo. [c]

(3) ADAM COPELAND vs. DANIEL GARCIA

As Adam Copeland came out, Excalibur said this match could have huge implications on the title picture. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard joined in on commentary. Taz asked if he’s become Garcia’s personal hype man. He said he’s a coach and mentor plus personal commentator. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour.

Announced Matches & Appearances