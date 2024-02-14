FREE PODCAST 2/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Jonny Fairplay with CM Punk stories, never-told stories on what went wrong during his TNA stint, Heenan’s big compliment, CBS Survivor insights, any regrets, his hope to return to wrestling (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-14-2014), Wade Keller interviews former TNA personality/Survivor contestant Jonny Fairplay featuring never-before-told stories on what went wrong in TNA ten years ago, Bobby Heenan’s big compliment, CBS “Survivor” insights, does he have any regrets, his hope to return to wrestling, and much more.

