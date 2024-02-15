News Ticker

TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/15): Announced matches, how to watch

By Darrin Lilly, PWTorch Contributor

February 15, 2024

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Where: Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida (Taped)

How To Watch: AXS TV, YouTube (Impact Insiders), TNA+

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Moose vs. Kushida (everyone is banned from ringside)
  • ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets in the second of the best of three Tag Team Title series
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans
  • Jake Something vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino for the Digital Media Title
  • Deaner vs. Joe Hendry
  • Ash By Elegance appearance

