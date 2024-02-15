FREE PODCAST 2/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Machado: Joe-Swerve-Hangman, Cassidy vs. Taven in Texas Death match, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Texas Death match main event between Orange Cassidy and Matt Taven, the Samoa Joe-Hangman Page-Swerve Strickland segment, The Young Bucks wrestle in blood-stained suits, Toni Storm’s latest movie furthers her back story, and much more with live callers, emails, and on-site correspondents including a run-in from Cameron Hawkins!

