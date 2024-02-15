WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, February 16, 2024
Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,174 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 10,557.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz – Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio – Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Zelina vs. Vega Naomi – Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Alba Fyre vs. Tiffany Stratton – Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
- Roman Reigns and The Rock to appear
