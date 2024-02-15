TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/15): Lilly’s report on Moose vs. Kushida, ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

ORLANDO, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

(1) JAKE SOMETHING vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

This was Frankie’s first match since the heel turn. He came out to lots of boos from the crowd. Jake knocked Frankie down early and sent him out of the ring. Frankie got on the apron, but Jake clotheslined him to the floor again. Frankie snapped Jake’s neck on the top rope and gave him a legdrop over the second rope. Frankie gave Jake a neckbreaker and got a two count. Jake no-sold Frankie’s chops. Frankie punched and stomped Jake. Frankie hit a series of moves including a legdrop off the middle rope for a two count.

Jake leveled Frankie with a forearm, then delivered a series of clotheslines and a slam for a two count. Jake knocked Frankie out of the ring with a back elbow. Eric Young was shown looking on from behind the curtain. Frankie got a two count after a slingshot DDT. Frankie ducked a charge from Jake and Jake hit the ringpost. They fought on the top rope. Frankie pulled Jake down then pinned him while holding the rope. [c]

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good back and forth contest. Jake looked strong in losing, but Frankie continued to establish himself as a heel.)

-Eric Young cut a backstage promo. He said he’s been watching Frankie Kazarian and he has a lot to say to him but they should say it face to face. He said he was inviting him to the ring to talk next week.

(2) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Gisele Shaw)

This was a non-title match. Evans charged Grace at the start and chopped her. Evans suplexed Grace and charged her in the corner, followed by another suplex for a two count. Grace fought back and delivered the double knees, running elbow, and Vader Bomb for a one count. Grace gave Evans the muscle buster for the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 3:00.

Shaw attacked Grace with the giant X, then, in a surprise, decked Evans with it. Shaw continued her attack on Grace. Shaw held up the X and the belt as Grace and Evans were laid out.

(D.L.’s Take: Shorter than I expected, but Grace continues to look dominant during this reign. Shaw turning on Evans has been brewing for awhile, but it was still a surprise to see it here.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Ash by Elegance backstage. Her assistant took over the interview and Gia left. Ash walked in as her assistant raved about her dress. She said that next week she would be making her TNA in-ring debut. The assistant was overly excited as Ash showed off her sparkly dress again. Gia returned and looked flabbergasted. [c]

-Sound Check with Alan Angels. Alan interviewed Simon Gotch this week. Gotch talked all about the things that Josh Alexander has overcome. Gotch talked about pushing Alexander to his limit in the match that Scott D’Amore watched and gave him his contract. Gotch said people always forget to mention his name when telling that story. Clips were shown of Alexander vs. Gotch. Gotch said Alexander built his entire legacy in TNA on Gotch. He asked if Alexander had the fortitude to face him. Alexander rushed the set but was held back by security. They were about to fight when the camera cut out.

(3) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. Grizzled Young Vets (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

This was the second match in the best 2 out of 3 tag team title match series (the Vets one the first one). Bey and Gibson started the match. Gibson said he wanted Ace, but Bey stayed in and they locked up. Bey chopped and punched Gibson. ABC double teamed Gibson and kept the advantage. Ace chopped Drake. Gibson held Ace’s arm and Drake dropkicked the arm. Ace fell to the floor. [c]

The Vets kept the advantage on Ace, until Bey made the hot tag and ran wild. Eventually all four wrestlers were in the ring. Gibson ran Ace into the ring steps. The Vets went for the Doomsday Device, but Bey kicked out of the pin. Fans chanted “TNA!” Gibson punched Bey. Bey came back with a spinning forearm strike and a legdrop. Ace and Drake tagged in and battled. The Vets double teamed Ace. Bey grabbed Gibson’s leg and held on, while Ace rolled up Drake for the pin.

WINNERS: ABC in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Another excellent tag team encounter between these two teams. This goes to a third match (not surprisingly), but that should be a classic.)

-Dirty Dango segment. He said if he could do it all over he would go to race car school and not wrestling school. Dango asked Oleg Prudius his ranking in last year’s PWI 500. Oleg didn’t answer. Dango talked about the young guys getting the rub from them. He challenged wrestlers with one year or less experience to fight them. He pointed to a number to call, but the number never came up. [c]

-Mustafa Ali promo. He talked about the history of the X Division as clips played. He vowed to be the leader of the X Division.

-The Good Hands followed with a promo introducing themselves to Ali and said they weren’t the only supporters of Ali, as the camera zoomed out and showed others standing around. Chris Sabin walked in. The Good Hands said he was the guy that would lose the title to Ali. One of the guys smarted off and Sabin decked him before walking off.

(4) CRAZZY STEVE (c) vs. RHINO — TNA Digital Media Title match

Rhino received an enthusiastic reception during his entrance. Steve charged Rhino at the bell, but Rhino fought him off. The action quickly spilled to the floor. Rhino slid a table in the ring. Steve ran Rhino’s head into the steps. Steve put the table back under the ring. He said that no one gets what they want except him. Rhino suplexed Steve on the apron. Rhino suplexed Steve on the entrance ramp. Steve attacked Rhino as he was getting back in the ring. Steve brought the title in the ring, but the referee took it away. Steve missed a cannonball and Rhino made a comeback. Rhino got the TKO on Steve and got a two count. Rhino gave Steve a spinebuster. Steve pulled out a fork. As the referee got rid of it, Steve hit Rhino with the belt and got the pin.

WINNER: Rhino in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short, but hard-hitting. Fans were really into Rhino).

-PCO promo. He yelled out for Kon and said “No Surrender.” [c]\

(5) JOE HENDRY vs. DEANER

Hendry’s entrance music was interrupted by a diss rhyme from AJ Francis to Hendry’s music. AJ came to the stage and said he was the new king and the show will now be called TNA J Francis. Fans chanted “AJ sucks!” Hendry said he was caught off guard and it hurt his feelings. He said he was speechless. He said he had a backup video just in case and said to roll it. They played a video of Hendry mocking AJ. The theme was “Banned From Diving.” There was a funny part where they made fun of AJ’s friend Steve in AJ’s rap video.

Deaner attacked Hendry from behind. AJ got in the ring and chokeslammed Hendry. Rich Swann ran in and attacked Deaner. AJ and Swann faced off. AJ backed off and left the ring to boos. [c]

WINNER: No contest (the match never started.)

(D.L.’s Take: They are making the most out of AJ being in TNA).

-Clip of Nic Nemeth wrestling for WWC in Puerto Rico and getting attacked by Steve Maclin.

-Gia Miller interviewed Maclin and The Rascalz. Maclin said his actions speak louder than words. He said he doesn’t want Nemeth in TNA. Trent Seven and Mike Bailey walked in and talked about them always attacking people from behind. Trent challenged Maclin to a match next week.

(6) KILLER KELLY (w/Masha Slamovich) vs. DANI LUNA (w/Jody Threat)

Kelly charged at the bell, but Dani suplexed and clotheslined her. Masha kicked Dani from the outside, giving Kelly the advantage. Kelly suplexed Dani for a two count. Kelly slapped Dani. Kelly gave Dani a running kick and got a two count. Kelly booted Dani, but Dani fought back. Kelly headbutted Dani. Dani came back with clotheslines and a dropkick. Dani threw Kelly into Masha on the apron, then rolled her up for the pin.

WINNER: Dani Luna in 3:00.

MK Ultra attacked Dani and Jody after the match. The lights went out and Decay came out on the stage. Decay got in the ring and MK Ultra fled up the ramp. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: It was only three minutes, which was disappointing, but they packed a lot into it. Good to see Dani on the winning end of a match.)

Promo video for next week’s matches, including:

-Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

-Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven

-The System vs. Kevin Knight & Kushida & Alex Shelley

-The TNA debut of Ash by Elegance

(7) MOOSE vs. KUSHIDA

This was a non-title match and no one was allowed at ringside. Moose’s teammates in The System were shown watching in the back; Alex Shelley and Kevin Knight were watching on another monitor. Kushida took the early advantage and sent Moose out of the ring. They brawled on the outside and Moose caught Kushida and sent him face-first into the apron. [c]

Back in the ring, Moose dropkicked Kushida. The action spilled to the outside again. Kushida landed kicks, but Moose slammed Kushida. They returned to the ring and Moose gave Kushida a series of punches. Kushida put Moose in an armlock on the apron. Kushida gave Moose a running kick and a kick to the back of the head, followed by a moonsault and got a two count. Kushida locked in the Hoverboard Lock, but Moose got his foot on the ropes. Kushida gave Moose a Code Red for a two count. Kushida stomped Moose. Kushida dropkicked Moose’s arm. Kushida missed a cutter and Moose speared him for the three count.

WINNER: Moose in 9:00.

The System emerged through the tunnel and walked to the ring. They celebrated with Moose. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards attacked Kushida. Alisha Edwards slapped Kushida. Shelley and Knight finally made the save. Both teams brawled. Fans chanted “TNA!” Team Shelley got the upper hand and The System fled the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: They worked well together, but the result was never in doubt. This was shorter then I would have expected, but I guess they had to make time for the post-match brawl.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid edition on the road to No Surrender. Nothing was must-see, but the pacing was fine and they are building effectively for the PPV. Standout moments included the introduction of Simon Gotch, the continuation of Frankie Kazarian’s heel turn, Gisele Shaw finally turning on Savannah Evans, the (too brief) Dani Luna vs. Killer Kelly match, and the main event.

