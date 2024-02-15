News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE’s WrestleMania Kickoff show follow-up on Smackdown & Raw, New Japan New Beginnings review, Madusa book review, Dynamite review, UFC (100 min.)

February 15, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite
  • Review of New Japan’s New Beginnings and a State of New Japan’s Future Address
  • Review of UFC Fight Night and preview of this weekend’s UFC PPV and a big series of shows in a row leading to UFC 300
  • A thorough review of Madusa’s new autobiography including her time in the AWA with Paul Heyman, her journey to WCW and Japan and WWE including many blunt details of life as a woman in the pro wrestling industry

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024