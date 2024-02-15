FREE PODCAST 2/15 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk WWE’s WrestleMania Kickoff show follow-up on Smackdown & Raw, New Japan New Beginnings review, Madusa book review, Dynamite review, UFC (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite

Review of New Japan’s New Beginnings and a State of New Japan’s Future Address

Review of UFC Fight Night and preview of this weekend’s UFC PPV and a big series of shows in a row leading to UFC 300

A thorough review of Madusa’s new autobiography including her time in the AWA with Paul Heyman, her journey to WCW and Japan and WWE including many blunt details of life as a woman in the pro wrestling industry

