FREE PODCAST 2/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom preview Elimination Chamber + 5 Yrs Ago Chamber PPV Post-show with Parks (139 min.)

February 17, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue preview Elimination Chamber.

Then we jump back five years (2-19-2019) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing Chris Jericho’s claim that Impact Wrestling offered him mid-seven figures. They also talk about AEW’s Tony Khan on the Chris Jericho podcast and what he had to say about the plans for AEW moving forward. They take listener emails and also break down the results from MLW Fusion and Impact Wrestling that week.

