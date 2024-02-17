FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (2-18-2014) WrestleMania 30 taking shape, Steve Austin’s interview with Cena, Chamber hype, Cesaro’s push, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-18-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net discuss the previous night’s Raw, Elimination Chamber hype, WWE Network, WrestleMania 30, Cesaro’s push, John Cena interviewed by Steve Austin on WWE Network, and more with live callers and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO