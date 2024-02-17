VIP AUDIO 2/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 2 of 2 (2-18-2006): Bret Hart-WWE deal, how WrestleMania 22 was shaping up, the death of Johnny Grunge from The Public Enemy tag team, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 18, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, pt. 2 of 2. They discuss Bret Hart’s tough choice to work with WWE again, why WrestleMania 22 wasn’t shaping up to be all that special this year, memories of Johnny Grunge and the Public Enemy tag team, a preview of No Way Out, a debate on what constitutes “predatory practices” with a specific look at whether a wrestler needs to hold up his verbal commitments to a wrestling promoter, plus more.

