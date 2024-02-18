WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (2/14): Chelsea Green vs. Tegan Nox, Akira Tozawa vs. Dante Chen

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. TEGAN NOX

The women locked up and Nox slowly shoved Green back into a corner. The ref split them up, then they went back to a lock-up. Nox backed Green into the corner again, but this time, Green climbed the corner in reverse while maintaining the collar-and-elbow tie-up with Nox. With Green standing on the middle rope with her weight hunched forward, Nox simply released the hold and stepped backward, causing Green to flop awkwardly onto the mat.

Nox took Green down with back-to-back arm drags. Nox ducked a clothesline, then knocked Green down with a running uppercut. Green rolled out to ringside and shouted, “I need a minute!” Nox wasn’t having it – she climbed through the ropes and leveled Green with a somersault senton from the apron to the floor. Nox rolled Green back into the ring.

Green knocked Nox off of the corner, then stomped the back of Nox’s head while she was draped over the middle rope. Green covered for a pair of two-counts, then applied a chinlock. Nox elbowed her way free, then rolled up Green for her own two-count cover. They traded an extended series of two-count covers – 12 in total. They got to their feet and traded blows, but Nox got the upper hand with consecutive clotheslines. She kicked Green in the corner, causing her to slump to the mat. Nox nailed Green with a low hip attack, then climbed to the top rope. She hit Green down with a high cross body, but Green rolled backward through the impact and covered Nox for the three-count.

WINNER: Chelsea Green by pinfall in 5:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A bit of a comedy match. It seemed like they put a lot of thought into the initial collar-and-elbow gag in the corner, but I’m not sure the execution was as good as the vision. I think Green wishes she could’ve levitated like Wile E. Coyote prior to dropping to the mat.)

(2) DANTE CHEN vs. AKIRA TOZAWA (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

Chen took Tozawa to the mat multiple times with a waist lock. Tozawa reversed that hold into a side headlock. Chen fired him off, then knocked him to the mat with a shoulder block. Tozawa took Chen down with a hurricanrana, then Chen came back with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. We cut to break with Tozawa writhing on the mat.

Chen whipped Tozawa back-first into the corner. He snap mared Tozawa to the canvas, then halfheartedly covered for two. Chen applied a chinlock. He fired Tozawa into another corner, then hit a standard backbreaker before covering for another two-count – this time hooking a leg. Chen went back to the chinlock. Chen hit a third backbreaker. Tozawa reversed out of the next backbreaker attempt. He knocked Chen out of the ring with a running knee strike. Tozawa ran off the opposite ropes, then took Chen out at ringside with a dive through the ropes. Tozawa quickly rolled Chen back into the ring, then took him out with a missile drop kick off the top rope. Tozawa covered for a believable near-fall.

Chen came back with a bicycle kick, then covered Tozawa for two. James claimed that Tozawa was literally turned inside-out from the kick. Tozawa hit a series of kicks, then tore his shirt off in the style of Hulk Hogan. Tozawa climbed to the top rope and hit a high-arcing senton. Tozawa remained on top of Chen for the cover and three-count.

WINNER: Akira Tozawa by pinfall in 7:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent match. Tozawa fired the early crowd up with some high-flying action.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

Find Mike Meyers on TwitterX: @themikeshow42