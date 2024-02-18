FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-19-2019) Four NXT debuts on one show, Riott gets rematch, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (2-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They talked with live callers about Monday Night Raw featuring the debuts of four NXT wrestlers out of nowhere, Ruby Riott getting the least deserved rematch for a title in history, no Becky Lynch or Brock Lesnar in the arena, and more. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk to two on-site correspondents from Lafayette, La.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO