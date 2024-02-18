News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Ex-WWE Creative Jason Allen: (2-14-2019) Charlotte-Becky-Ronda-Vince drama, would WWE or AEW trade Seth and Kenny, can WWE heat up Seth-Lesnar for WM, Mailbag, more (117 min.)

February 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost ex-WWE Creative Team member Jason Allen to discuss the Charlotte-Becky-Ronda-Vince drama this week, would WWE or AEW trade Seth and Kenny, can WWE heat up Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania, Mailbag questions, and more.

