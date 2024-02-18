FREE PODCAST 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: 5 Yrs Ago WWE Elimination Chamber Post-show with live callers talking Kofi as potential WM challenger to Bryan, lack of Asuka, Samoa Joe, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks on vacation this weekend, we jump back five years to the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show (2-17-2019) with callers and emails dissecting the event from all angles. Included in the discussion: Kofi Kingston as a potential WWE Title challenger, where do the Women’s Tag Titles go from here, potential IC Title challengers for Finn Balor, Samoa Joe’s PPV losing streak, and more.

