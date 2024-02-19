VIP AUDIO 2/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-19-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Boogeyman-JBL lose-lose situation, Rey’s push, Undertaker-Angle dynamic, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 19, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. Topics from the February 17 edition of Smackdown include the Rey Mysterio and Matt Hardy victories, whether WWE succeeded or failed in establishing Rey and Matt against weak competition, Matt’s choice to shun MNM, the dynamic of Undertaker and Kurt Angle, the cruiserweight non-sense, JBL-Boogeyman being a lose-lose situation, the possibility of Chavo turning heel to face Rey at WrestleMania, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

